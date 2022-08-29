By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Bowman retires after 46 years.

Avid fair goers and other loyal customers may be familiar with Dolores Bowman, as she has been a familiar face in the community for years. Bowman has sold Tupperware in the Coliseum at the Darke County Fair and in the community for years, and she has decided it is time to pack up and settle down.

“I’m in the nursing home, and it is hard to coordinate everything,” Bowman said. “I hated to do that because I enjoyed it for many years. It’s just the way it goes.”

Bowman got her start after her daughter had picked it up, got married, and decided she wasn’t going to continue. “My daughter needed a recruit, and guess who she asked,” Bowman said.

She laughed and said she “helped her daughter” and the rest was history, as Bowman would continue selling Tupperware for 46 years after.

“I think I was born to be a salesman,” Bowman said.

She said this journey has been a good ride, but says she could not have done it without the help of her team and the community.

“I couldn’t have done it without my brother-in-law and the girls,” Bowman said.

She said her brother-in-law is nicknamed “the social worker” at the fair because “he just jumps right in and likes to talk to people.” Bowman added she had a good group all together and it helped with success.

Bowman’s brother-in-law said she always was loyal to her regular customers and always knew what they wanted, where it was at, and how to help them find what they needed. “She just loved her customers,” he said.

“I met a lot of different people, and they are the ones that kept me going,” Bowman said. “I had a fantastic following.”

Bowman said she always enjoyed their company and is grateful for the business, love, and support she has received over the years. It saddens her to retire, but she knows it is for the best.

