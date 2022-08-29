MSG thanks Artisan Stroll participants, sponsors

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s vibrant downtown once again celebrated the craftsmanship and creativity of area artists at the recent Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll. Painters, photographers, potters, jewelry designers, sculptors and bakers – and more – lined South Broadway Street to display their talents.

The annual First Friday event was kindly sponsored by the Jordan Agency. The Darke County Endowment for the Arts also provided generous financial support, sponsoring awards for the art contests. Additional sponsorship was provided by Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln.

The theme of the art contest was “Celebration.” Artists were encouraged to submit pieces which celebrated the variety of hues, intense saturations and unique light quality the summer season brings.

Quinci Woodall’s drawing was selected as the Best of Show winner. Additional winners included:

* Dayle Lewis – Sculpture

* Two Moons Apothic – Craft

* Jessie’s Creations – Photography

* Stephanie’s Studios – Ceramics

* Jennifer Overholser – Painting

* Friends of the Darke County Parks – Quilt; Miscellaneous

* Koller Winterrowd – Drawing

In addition, awards were given for a Chalk the Walk sidewalk chalk contest. More than 40 artists filled South Broadway for a wonderful evening of art and relaxation. Main Street Greenville, which hosts the annual event, thanks them for sharing their talents with the community!

Main Street Greenville would also like to thank the Greenville Street Department, the Greenville Fire Department and Bohndox Concessions. Also, Kip Kline donated wood for chainsaw artist Dayle Lewis and we appreciate Kline’s support.

The Artisan Stroll’s volunteer committee is led by Susan Fowble. Committee members also include Dee Carrington, Patti Jetter, Deb Niekamp and Mary Saintignon.

“The Artisan Stroll is one of our most anticipated and popular First Friday events,” said Main Street Greenville Executive Director Greg Billing. “We couldn’t do it without the support from our generous sponsors. We also thank the talented artists for sharing their gifts with us. We’re excited to see what they create for next year.”

Join Main Street Greenville for First Friday’s Popcorn & Prohibition on Sept. 2. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Greenville. For more information visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org. You can also follow Main Street Greenville and First Fridays Main Street Greenville on Facebook.