Gibboney’s record day helps Greenville earn first win on season

GREENVILLE — On Aug. 25, the Lady Wave defeated Fairborn High School volleyball 3-1 at home. After losing the first set, Greenville won three straight sets. The third set went into extra points as the Lady Wave won that set 27-25.

Sophomore Shyanne Gibboney helped lead the way for Greenville with a single match record of 41 digs. The previous record was 37.

Three players had over double-digit kills in the match. Lilly Camacho led the way with 15 kills. Brooke Schmidt and Skylar Bryson had 14 and 11 kills respectively.

Schmidt also led the way with seven blocks.

The serving game was on Greenville’s side. They had 21 service aces compared to Fairborn’s 5 service aces.

The win was the first win for the Lady Wave this season.

