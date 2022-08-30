Fall activities abound

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Ohio History Connection is sponsoring the Ohio Connection on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Darke County. There will be four connections in and around the village of Arcanum for you to enjoy that day.

The Historic Bear’s Mill is opening their doors for the day on Saturday, Sept. 17. Come visit the mill and get a free tour and grinding demonstration; see how the water power still turns the stones and brings the building to life. You will be in awe of the engineering masterminds of the mid-1800s. Take a walk outside on the grounds to view the Vietnam War Memorial, the covered bridge, and the 165-foot-long dam. Tours will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2, and 4 p.m. Arcanum Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, just eight miles north of town.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will be hosting “Open Doors” for Ohio Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. They will be featuring special guest, Hannah Weist, who is a history enthusiast both personally and professionally. She is a historical interpreter at Carriage Hill Farm, an 1880s living history site. At this event the topic will be See it! Save it! Preserve it! Visitors will be able to explore some of AWTHS extensive collections, but also learn more about preserving treasured family heirlooms at home. Local historical researcher, Hannah Wiest will be available throughout the afternoon to answer questions, make suggestions, and provide resources on best storage practices and materials. She will also give a formal presentation titled “See it! Save! Preserve it!” at 2 p.m. on how to safely handle and preserve a variety of different specific heirlooms like photos, documents, textiles, and more so they can be enjoyed for generations to come. Feel free to bring an heirloom with you for specific advice, stay for the presentation, or just stop in to learn more about Arcanum, the historical society, and its collection. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street.

The Arcanum Opera House will also be hosting an open house event, Got Ghost? Are we haunted that afternoon as well from 1 to 5 p.m. The Arcanum Opera House is located at 104 W. South Street in town. There will be tours, two paranormal investigations, and a psychic reading, a Victorian séance and paranormal paraphernalia display, spirit photography/photo booth and complimentary popcorn, and more.

The Village of Arcanum will be holding their second annual Purple Heart Ceremony on Sept. 17. The event will begin with a Purple Heart Golf Cart Parade at 11 a.m. Lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the school parking lot. The Induction Ceremony will take place at the Arcanum VFW Post 4161 at 11:30 a.m. Arcanum VFW Post Commander, Kevin Mallonee, will serve as the speaker at the event. He will be giving a speech on the honor and history of the Purple Heart Medal. The VFW will have lunch options available for purchase immediately following the Ceremony. The VFW is located at 311 South Albright Street.

The Darke County Foundation has distributed $262,000 in community grants this year including 43 non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents. Two of the local deserving groups that received funds are Arcanum High School and Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley.

A benefit for Graham Guttadore and his girlfriend, Lauren Mowen will be held on Sept. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at 605 N, Main Street (parking lot of Family Dollar/Dollar Tree). Gram and Lauren were involved in a motorcycle accident on June 29. A car pulled out in front of them while riding their motorcycle. Both have multiple injuries with a long recovery road ahead of them and both are unable to go back to work at this time. Join in on the fun with music, kettle corn, raffles, 50/50, lemon shake-ups, burgers, hot dogs and much more! Please join in supporting this couple and helping them in their time of need. All proceeds will be to cover their living and medical expenses. Any questions, please contact the Hogg Shop at 937-423-9443. Graham volunteers as a member of Arcanum Fire Company as well; help us support one of our local heroes.

The Village of Gordon is having an end of summer social in the Gordon Park, on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Saturday of Labor Day weekend). All are welcome to attend. Food, volleyball, cornhole starts at 3 p.m. Ledifni, a classic and southern rock band will be playing from 4’ish to 7:30’ish. Fireworks will be after dark (approximately 8:30’ish). They will have smoked pork butt, chicken, sides, and desserts. Bring your own drinks unless water sounds perfect for you, and lawn chair(s) or blanket(s). Hope to see you there!

The Annual Classic Car Show in downtown Arcanum on Labor Day Weekend will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. Questions? Call 937-692-8914.

