Greenville, Ansonia compete in XC meet in Celina

CELINA — Greenville and Ansonia schools participated in the Celina Rotary XC Invitational at the Wright State Lake Campus in Celina.

Greenville High School boys had a successful day. Noah Stevens led the Green Wave, finishing 15th with a time of 19:11.7. Luke F Rammel finished 22nd with a time of 19:35.3. To round out the third Green Wave runner in the top 25, Dominic Tanner finished 25th with a time of 19:41.4.

Ten Greenville boy runners finished in the top 50 at the event.

For the high school girls, Tessa Fine finished fourth at the event with a time of 20:32.4. Jadyn Norris finished 20th with a time of 23:35.3. Five Lady Wave runners finished in the top 50 at the event.

The junior high also had a good day. Hayden Burns led the boys with a time of 12:47 and finished 18th. For the girls, Makayla Weaver finished 92nd with a time of 21:07.

Ansonia High School boys had three runners finish in the top 50. Matthew Lee finished the highest amongst them at sixth with a time of 18:05.5. Ethan Sparks finished 26th with a time of 19:41.1. Matt Barga finished just inside the top 50 at 46th with a time of 20:51.3.

The high school girls had two runners finish in the top 50. Peyton Billenstein finished 31st with a time of 23:31.4. Olivia Creager finished 48th with a time of 24:54.4.

For the junior high, Kevin Johnson finished the highest for the boys at 114th with a time of 18:16. For the girls, Charlotte Barga finished 42nd with a time of 16:17.

