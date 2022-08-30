Greenville Volleyball has another match record broken at Butler

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VANDALIA — Another game, another record broken by a sophomore Greenville High School volleyball player.

The Lady Wave lost to Butler High School in five sets on the road on Aug. 29, but Brooke Schmidt provided some positivity to the team.

Schmidt broke the record for kills in a match with 22 kills against Butler. Last Thursday, sophomore Shyanne Gibboney broke the record for digs in a match with 41.

In Saturday’s Greenville Federal Volleyball Invitational, Schmidt had 20 kills in seven sets of play.

Greenville couldn’t get consecutive set wins to win the match. Their wins came after a set loss.

The fifth set went into extra points, but the Lady Wave couldn’t extend it for much longer. Butler won the fifth set 16-14.

Lilly Camacho was the only other Greenville player to reach double-digit kills with 10 in the match. Gibboney finished with 36 digs.

Greenville had 18 service aces in the match and 15 serving errors.

The Lady Wave are now 2-4 on the season with a 1-2 conference record.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]