Versailles stands out; Darke county represents at Bob Schul Invite

WEST MILTON — The 2022 Bob Schul Invitational took place at Milton-Union High School on Aug. 27. Six high schools from Darke County participated in the event.

For the high school boys, Versailles took seventh as a team. Three Versailles runners placed in the top 50: Jace Watren at 45th, Landry Knore at 48th and Dylan Dunn at 50th. Dylan Riffell finished just outside at 51st.

Arcanum finished 14th as a team. Kolin Frazee was the highest placed runner, finishing at 66th with a time of 18:37.9. They also had another runner finish in the top 100, Ashton Paul.

Franklin Monroe finished 21st. Parker Patrick was the only runner to place in the top 100 at 81st. He ran a time of 18:50.9.

Bradford and Tri-Village finished 25th and 26th respectively. For the Railroaders, Owen Canan finished 53rd with a time of 18:23.1. For the Patriots, Aden Mconachie was the highest placed runner for them at 176th. His time was 20:50.4.

Mississinawa Valley had one runner participate in this event. Daniel Hartzell placed 197th with a time of 21:10.7.

Versailles also took the top spot amongst the Darke County schools in the high school girls division. The Lady Tigers took fifth in the event. Meredith Barga finished fifth in the event with a time of 20:02.6. Keira Rahm finished ninth in the event with a time of 20:38.4. In total, four Versailles runner placed in the top 50.

Arcanum finished 12th as a team. Brooklyn Miras finished 10th in the event with a time of 20:46.1. Two other Lady Trojan runners finished in the top 100, Arianne Garrison at 62nd and Kylee Freeman at 97th.

Franklin Monroe finished close behind at 14th. Zoe Brookey finished at 104th with a time of 24:45.1. Hallie Aslinger finished close to Brookey at 115th with a time of 25:01.4.

Bradford and Mississinawa Valley both had four girls run in this event. The Railroaders had Megan Wood be their highest finishing runner at 110th with a time of 24:54.9. The Lady Hawks had two runner place in the top 100. Taylee Woodbury finished at 44th with a time of 22:24.5 and Harley Hanes finished 88th with a time of 24:14.3.

Below are the results for the junior high athletes.

Junior High Boys:

Versailles – second place; Highest finisher – Ben Pitsenbarger, first, 11:39.8

Franklin Monroe – 11th; Highest finisher – Vail Cox 45th 12:43.9

Arcanum-Butler MS; Highest finisher – Dash Thacker 54th 12:50.8

Bradford; Highest finisher – Kyree Roberts 137th 14:22.2

Tri-Village; Highest finisher – Landen Frech 175th 14:57.6

Junior High Girls:

Versailles – first place; Highest finisher – Corynn Goubeaux 5th 13:10.7

Franklin Monroe – 14th; Highest finisher – Hannah Wolfe 32nd 14:28.6

Bradford; Highest finisher – Savannah Beachler 60th 15:13.5

Tri-Village; Highest finisher – Addison Pipenger 90th 16:03.7

Arcanum-Butler MS; Highest finisher – Brynn Byers 91st 16:03.9

Mississinawa Valley; Highest finisher – Rachael Philposian 132nd 17:12.3