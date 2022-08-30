Seven Darke County teams compete in volleyball tournament

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM —Newton High School 1 – Darke County 0.

Franklin Monroe High School hosted the 2022 Greenville Federal Varsity Volleyball Invitational on Aug. 27. Out of the eight teams participating, seven schools were from Darke County. The only school outside of Darke County, Newton High School, won the tournament.

Newton defeated Arcanum in the championship game. All games in the tournament were a best of three going up to 25 points in each set.

“Overall, I’m very proud of my girls. They stepped up and they did way better than anyone expected us to do,” Head coach Jacie Holman said.

The Lady Trojans swept Ansonia and Greenville to reach the championship game. Newton got past Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village to reach the championship game.

Arcanum won the first set against Newton after being down by as much as nine points. Throughout the game, Arcanum never gave up in a set.

Holman said one of their goals is to not give up. Seems like they are accomplishing that goal so far.

“This group of girls have a great chemistry. They do not let each other hang their heads and they push each other,” Holman said. “I think it says something when we can be down nine points and we’re coming back to the team saying ‘No, we’re not giving up’.”

Newton locked in and won the next two sets after giving up the lead in the first set. Arcanum lingered around in those two sets. Their blocking and outside hitting helped them stay in the match. However, they just couldn’t get another set win.

A third place game did take place before the championship game. Tri-Village took third after beating Greenville in two sets.

The host team, Franklin Monroe, won the consolation bracket after beating Ansonia in two sets. To determine seventh and eighth place, Mississinawa Valley defeated Bradford in two sets for seventh place.

Here are the final standings from the invitational:

1st – Newton

2nd – Arcanum

3rd – Tri-Village

4th – Greenville

5th – Franklin Monroe

6th – Ansonia

7th – Mississinawa Valley

8th – Bradford

