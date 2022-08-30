Benefit will help injured motorcyclists

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — On June 29, Graham Guttadore and his girlfriend, Lauren Mowen, were enjoying the beautiful weather on his 1995 Harley Davidson Softail. He was just three houses away from his final destination, his mom and dad’s home. That’s when a driver failed to yield at a stop sign and Guttadore and Mowen t-boned the driver that pulled out in front of them.

CareFlight was called and both were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Fortunately, both have survived, but the recovery is going to be a long process. According to Kim Guttadore, they have, “broken bones everywhere.” From broken leg bones to fractured ribs to Guttadore losing his spleen, “The laundry list is long,” she said.

Because of the extent of their injuries, a timetable for how long the recovery process will be has not even been established. It will be at least five months from the date of the accident before Guttadore will even be able to start walking again due to a skin graft needed on his foot and bones broken on both legs. Chris Lovett, owner of the Hogg Shop, said, “We’re lucky to have them.”

Lovett said, “Right now, we’ve just got to help so they can pay their bills.” They need to make the payments everyone has to make. Kim added that they also need to be able to make their rent payment so they have a place to go home to.

Unfortunately, Guttadore had not been at his present job long enough to be able to get disability benefits, which means an even greater financial strain. However, his current employer has said they will welcome him back once he is healed. She said they told him, “You have a job. For however long it takes you, you have a job.”

The Hogg Shop, along with friends of Guttadore and Mowen, will be holding a fundraiser on Sept. 10, noon to 4 p.m., in the parking lot of Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, to assist the couple.

Guttadore, an Arcanum firefighter, has the support of an entire community. The Village of Arcanum, as well as Arcanum Fire, Rescue and Police Departments, have been instrumental in making this event possible.

CareFlight has also agreed to land and allow visitors to get an upclose view of the lifesaving helicopter. Family Dollar & Dollar Tree are allowing the use of the parking lot and will provide electric to the event.

If you are of a certain age, another display that will be on the grounds that day may take you back to your childhood. Carl’s Body Shop will be bringing over their 1966 version of the Batmobile. With motorcycle enthusiasts involved with this event, how could you have the Batmobile without Robin’s motorcycle? Visitors will be able to see that also.

Ricky Bowers will provide his deejay services for the event.

Tammy Lovett said, “We’ve been totally blown away by the amount of people that have come forward and said they were going to donate. The number of people that have been reaching out to us…it’s been without hesitation.” Kim added, “The support is overwhelming.”

Food will be available from Blowing Smoke Barbecue, Pa’s Kettle Corn, Dairy King and Katie’s Cookies. All of the vendors have agreed to give a portion of their sales to Guttadore and Mowen.

Organizers have also been busy compiling incredible prizes for the raffle. Tickets will be available the day of the event – one ticket for $1 or six tickets for $5. Raffle participants will take their raffle tickets in put them in the bucket for the prize they hope to win. The list of prizes is too long to mention, but can be found on the Hogg Shop Facebook Page. Look for special woodworking projects from Brian’s Woodshop, David Neeley, and Steve Lovett, gift baskets from Miami Co. Riders & Friends and Rhinestone Rebels. Prizes continue to come in on a daily basis.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

This is not the first time the Hogg Shop has created an event or been part of an event to help a member of the community. They’ve helped with funeral expenses, supported the Journey Home in Winchester, Ind., worked on programs for first responders with PTSD and are constantly helping people with other fundraisers and projects.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]