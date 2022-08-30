Local Briefs

Membership meeting

NEW PARIS — Darke County Fish and Game Association, 1407 New Garden Road, New Paris, will be voting on changing by-laws at their membership meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Arcanum-Butler BOE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet on the second Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. for their regular meeting.

GHS Class of 58 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1958 is having a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., at Jack’s Cabin located on the East edge of Greenville on U.S. Route 36.

Retired teachers to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Retired Teacher Association (DCRTA) will hold a general membership meeting/social on Sept. 20, 2:30 p.m., in the second floor meeting room of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 131 E. 4th St., Greenville. A short business meeting will be held to discuss the future of our organization, with most of our time devoted to connecting and catching up with each other. Light refreshments will be served; reservations need to be made to Jean Kelly by Sept. 14 – 606 W. South St., Arcanum, Ohio 45304; 937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer) or 937-423-0274 (leave message or text if no answer), or [email protected]

GHS Class of 65 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville. RSVP to Pam Thompson Anspach or Duane Edwards. Email Anspach at [email protected] Spouses, guests and/or members of other Greenville classes are also invited.

DCP plans meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners regular board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Sept. 7, at noon.