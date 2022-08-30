Huntington makes Inc. 5000 list

GREENVILLE — Inc. magazine revealed that Huntington Billboard Company, based in Greenville, is No. 1,472 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Huntington Billboard Company has rapidly evolved from its establishment in 2009 to reaching 2,000 billboard faces this year with 40 employees. Our team has worked diligently to find the best locations all across the country, expanding inventory and providing advertising options to small businesses. We built our first billboards in Ohio and since then have expanded into Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Tennessee,” said Huntington Billboards CEO Justin Powell

“I started working with my family in development for Huntington Billboards in 2017, at that time we only had 300 billboards, now we have over 2,000. We are thrilled to be in the top percentage of private companies in America. We are thankful for the hard work of our team, who are also dedicated to our vision,” said Haleigh Powell-Bayer

“It takes everyone in our company to continue at a fast-growing pace while ensuring quality customer service. It’s fun to see the growth from day one to where we are today and we are thrilled to continue the work of serving small businesses across the nation,” said Jena Powell

“In the early days of the company we all had to wear many hats. It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come as an efficient team and I think the results speak to that,” said Chase Powell