Greenville boys’ golf collects second win of the season

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team battled through the windy conditions to get a 192-216 win over Xenia High School.

To defend their home course, Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with a 42. Aidan Honeyman was close behind with a 47. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 51 and Bryce Blumenstock shot a 52 to round out the team scoring. Carson Good also shot a 52 and Will Gettinger shot a 58.

Wyatt Cowdrey led Xenia and the match with a 40.

The Green Wave are now 2-5 overall with a 2-4 conference record. They will have a week off before playing against Eaton High School at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 6.

