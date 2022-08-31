Tigers sweep the Bulldogs at Versailles

Drew Terhall

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball earned a three-set sweep over Celina High School on Aug. 30 at Versailles.

The Tigers won the first set 25-16. The next two sets would be won by only two points each. Celina had moments of leading by four or five points in the middle of a set. Head coach Liz McNeilan said it was a total team effort. They kept calm during the match and stayed focused.

“I never felt the worry. Even when we were losing at times, they fought. They kept their foot on the gas pedal. I was proud of that,” McNeilan said.

Points were vital during the next two sets. Versailles won the second set 25-23. The tipped balls going out of bounds or the service errors became more critical as the set went on.

Slowing down Celina’s offense also became critical when they kept making a run. McNeilan said it’s a good sign for her team that they were able to have a good defensive performance against this offense.

“Celina always runs a quick offense, they’re used to playing Division I ball. Our girls being able to read their offense, being able to get up a block and stop them is a big deal,” McNeilan said.

The third set was a thriller. Versailles won in extra points 29-27. Both teams refused to give up the set. They each had a shot to end the set with their serve, but couldn’t get it done.

Kirsten Bomholt finished off Celina, scoring three of the last four points for the Tigers. Bomholt finished with 13 kills in the game.

Bomholt was named MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 15. McNeilan said Bomholt has transcended her play and it’s her leadership that gets the team going during a match.

“She understands the game at an elite level. Her questions are very beyond what a typical high school player’s questions are when you’re on the court,” McNelian said. “It’s awesome because it gets the girls around her ready to go, rallied up and continuing to put the pressure on the other team because she’s like, ‘We’re going to do this, then we’re going to do this’.”

The Tigers are now 5-1 on the season and will look to get their first conference win of the season against New Bremen High School on the road on Sept. 1.

