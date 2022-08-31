Ansonia Cross Country dominates at Arrow Invitational

CAMDEN — The Ansonia Cross Country team was back in action last night at Preble Shawnee competing in the annual Arrow Invitational. The Tigers had a record-setting performance last evening featuring numerous outstanding efforts.

London Reichert started things off with a third place overall finish in the junior high girls race. Mackenzie Billenstein crossed the tape in 31st place to bring home a solid finish for the junior high girls.

Next up were the junior high boys. Bennett Lehman led all junior high runners with a first place overall finish in a time of 12:06.3, setting a new Ansonia Junior High School boys cross country record that was previously held by Ethan Sparks.

The high school girls were next to take the course, with Peyton Billenstein bringing home a first place overall finish for the Lady Tigers. Olivia Creager followed closely behind with a second place overall finish, and Emily Kelly finished in third place overall, capping off a tremendous effort for Ansonia.

The high school boys capped off the evening with a championship performance, led by Matthew Lee finishing in first place overall for Ansonia. Ethan Sparks finished in third place, Matt Barga finished in fourth place, and Ian Brown finished in eighth place, all earning medal positions for the Tigers. Luken Longenecker [ninth place] and Gavin Stachler [17th place] brought it home for Ansonia, solidifying a championship run to earn the Tigers a first place team finish.

The Tigers will be back in action this Saturday at the Treaty City Invitational in Greenville. Races start at 8:30 a.m.