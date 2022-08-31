Annie Oakley Golf Tourney winners announced

GREENVILLE — Results are in from the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 25, at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Twenty-one golf teams teed off in the annual event and 130 people enjoyed the banquet afterward.

The tournament is supported by golf teams, businesses purchasing Tee signs and individuals purchasing signs for the Garden of Memories in memory of loved ones.

The winners for first place Low Gross Division was the Edison State Team. Players were Chad Beanblossom, Bruce MacKenzie, Rick Hanes, and Chris Spradling.

The second place winners in the Low Gross Division was the Ullery Team. Players included Larry Ullery, Rob Ullery, Tom Bernahard, and Mark Brinley.

The first place Low Net winners was the Wayne Health Care Team. Golfers were Alicia Reiss, Jeff Subler, Jim Beyke, and Matt Kiehl.

Greenville Federal earned second place for Low Net. The team included Jeff Kniese, Scott Barga, M. Swiger, and Joe Sowers.

The annual tournament banquet was held at Turtle Creek Golf Course where golfers and their guests were served a delicious meal with special prizes awarded. The emcee of the event was Jim Buchy. The tournament raised $18,000 for the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County. The association provides benefits to cancer patients in Darke County who are battling cancer. It has been a 501C3 since 1995 and has provided over a million dollars in benefits to local cancer patients. This has been made possible by grants, fundraisers, memorials and donations by very generous businesses and individuals. Major sponsors are Greenville National Bank, Greenville Federal and Park National and Dave Knapp Ford, Hittle Buick-GMC, Troutwine Auto Sales, and SVG Chevrolet, Premier Health, Edison State and Ray and Bettye Laughlin.

The tournament is held yearly with proceeds always to the Cancer Association. The date for next year’s tournament is July 24, 2023.