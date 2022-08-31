Give blood and win tickets to The Game

DAYTON — Do you bleed Scarlet & Gray? Payback is sweet and “The Game” will be epic. Enter the drawing to win two tickets to the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game when you register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any Community Blood Center blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Schedule an appointment at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

Summer is ending and the Labor Day holiday week arriving with a persistent shortage of type O blood.

Support the blood supply during the Labor Day weekend and celebrate the new season of Ohio State football by donating at the Buckeye Tailgate Party Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-4 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will get free pizza, a $10 Papa John’s Pizza gift card, and double entry into “The Game” ticket drawing. CBC is open Sunday with special 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours and will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.