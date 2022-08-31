Heritage Day Celebration in Maria Stein

MARIA STEIN — The Heritage Day Celebration, a free, family-friendly event, held annually

at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs will take place on Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

1-4:30 p.m.

Quilt Show by The Quilterie in Celina

Antique Tractor Show by Jerry Will & Ed McClurg

Bobbin Lace Demo by Tim Nealeigh

Petting Zoo by Marion Local FFA

Live Music by Danny Schneible under the tent

Book Signing by Kevin Schmiesing “A Catholic Pilgrimage through American History”

(This book features a chapter on the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics.)

Relic Chapel Presentations (every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour)

Sisters’ Yard Sale in the Gast Gallery 2nd Floor

Food & Drinks in the courtyard:

K Burgers & Hot Dogs

Chips and Drinks

Lemon Shakeups

Sweet Tooth Booth

Ice Cream Novelties & Dole Whip Cups

Potato Sack Races & Games – Prizes for the Kids!

1-2 p.m. – Pie Baking Contest in the Gathering Space

1:30-3 p.m. – Face Painting in the Courtyard

2:30 p.m. – Pie Baking Auction under the tent

4:30 p.m. – Basket Raffle Winners will be drawn under the tent

4:45 p.m. – $1,000 Raffle Winner will be drawn under the tent

Need not be present to win.

4:30-5 p.m. – Pick up PRESALE Romer’s BBQ Chicken Dinners at the Shelter House

For more info visit mariasteinshrine.org, follow them on Facebook or call 419.925.4532

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.