Heritage Day Celebration in Maria Stein

MARIA STEIN — The Heritage Day Celebration, a free, family-friendly event, held annually
at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs will take place on Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
1-4:30 p.m.
Quilt Show by The Quilterie in Celina
Antique Tractor Show by Jerry Will & Ed McClurg
Bobbin Lace Demo by Tim Nealeigh
Petting Zoo by Marion Local FFA
Live Music by Danny Schneible under the tent
Book Signing by Kevin Schmiesing “A Catholic Pilgrimage through American History”
(This book features a chapter on the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics.)
Relic Chapel Presentations (every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour)
Sisters’ Yard Sale in the Gast Gallery 2nd Floor
Food & Drinks in the courtyard:
K Burgers & Hot Dogs
Chips and Drinks
Lemon Shakeups
Sweet Tooth Booth
Ice Cream Novelties & Dole Whip Cups
Potato Sack Races & Games – Prizes for the Kids!
1-2 p.m. – Pie Baking Contest in the Gathering Space
1:30-3 p.m. – Face Painting in the Courtyard
2:30 p.m. – Pie Baking Auction under the tent
4:30 p.m. – Basket Raffle Winners will be drawn under the tent
4:45 p.m. – $1,000 Raffle Winner will be drawn under the tent
Need not be present to win.
4:30-5 p.m. – Pick up PRESALE Romer’s BBQ Chicken Dinners at the Shelter House
For more info visit mariasteinshrine.org, follow them on Facebook or call 419.925.4532
The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.