WOAC golf update

Here are golf results from WOAC golf on Aug. 30:

Boys Golf:

Bradford (1-1) defeated Preble Shawnee (1-3) 195-198

Newton (6-0) defeated Tri-Village (4-2) 179-184

Arcanum (3-2) defeated Tri-County North (0-4) 168-214

Arcanum leading golfer: Graham Brubaker – 36

National Trail (4-1) defeated Franklin Monroe (0-3) 178-202

Mississinawa Valley (1-4) defeated Ansonia (4-3) 191-203

Ansonia leading golfer: Owen Locke – 46

Girls Golf:

Tri-Village (3-0) defeated Ansonia (1-3) 203-265

Tri-Village leading golfer: Taylor Begoon – 46