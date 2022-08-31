Commissioners discuss rebids

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss rebids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners accepted a motion to receive the rebids for the Terminal Area Development project that had a fixed date of Aug. 9 by 1:15 p.m.

“The Engineer’s estimate was published originally at $1.9 Million,” Ben Cooley with CMT said.

Three bids were received. The first bid was received from Armcorp Construction in Celina with an estimated bid of $2,228,000. The alternate bid is $68,956. A second bid was received from Westerheide Construction in Sidney for $2,065,00 with an alternate price of $69,900. For the final bid from Arcon Builders for $2,089,000 with an alternate of $68,250.

A fund advance for the 2020 Critical Infrastructure Grant was approved. The fund advance is for the February through March reimbursement for Sally Keiser. A total of $7,329 was transferred, and the money will advance back once revenue is received from the grant.

A fund advance for the 2021 FAA Airport Improvement Grant was approved to cover SIM Media requests for bids for the Airport Terminal. A total of $264 was transferred and money will advance back once revenue is received.

Two expense requests were approved during the meeting. One request is marked necessary for Hillary Holzapfel to attend the Fall 2022 Continuing Education. The class will run from Sept 14-15, and the total estimated cost for the trip is $219. A mandatory request was put in for Gaylen Blosser, J. Sloat, P. Rehmert, J. Kammer, and J. Stamcoff. The CVSC Fall Conference will be held in Dublin on Nov. 19 through 21 and has an estimated expense total of $2,930.

The commissioners fixed the date for rebids for the Village of Hollansburg for the Elm Street Sidewalk Construction. Bids for the project are due by Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. Bids Will only be accepted from bidders who have obtained the contract documents from the Darke County Grants Office and are therefore registered as a planholder. The project is estimated to be completed on or before Oct. 31.

A Darke County Airport Courtesy Car Use Agreement was approved. The car can be used by Transient Pilots here known as “driver”. In exchange for having use of the vehicle available, the driver accepts and agrees to the terms and conditions put forth in the contract.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

