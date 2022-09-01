East Main host Praise in the Park

GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Patriot Day, the East Main Church of Christ will be holding a “Praise in the Park” worship service at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenville City Park band shell.

Area first responders will be recognized as they focus on the theme, Remembered and Resolved.

The contemporary, praise band, He Knows Our Name, will be sharing music. The band includes Noah McCabe, Todd Matthew, Jeff Feitshans and Nick Combs. Everyone is invited to attend this special time of remembrance and worship. There will be a love offering taken for the band.

Communion will be offered during the service and Minister Jim Morehouse will be sharing a meditation.

Afterwards there will be a potluck, cookout lunch where everyone is welcome to enjoy the good food and good fellowship. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the church building at 419 East Main St., Greenville. For more information, the church may be contacted at 937-547-1557.