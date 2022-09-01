PIQUA — Edison State Community College volleyball team kicked off the start of the 2022-2023 athletics season on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Lady Chargers have worked hard in preparation of the season.

Head Coach Julia Brandewie is leading the Lady Chargers for the sixth season. In addition to her experience as a coach, Brandewie was part of her high school’s Division II State Champion team, competed internationally with Premier Volleyball Academy, and played for Owens Community College and Siena Heights University.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of this season,” Brandewie said. “We have a lot of depth on our roster. I have high expectations for them.”

The Lady Chargers returned to the court with five sophomores and nine incoming freshmen.

“Returning this season is Brianna Slusher, who made First Team All-OCCAC and First Team for the NJCAA Region XII. She was named an OCCAC Player of the Week numerous times last season,” said Brandewie.

She added, “We have nine incoming freshmen this year who have a lot to contribute. Sarah Clark, an outside from Jackson Center, was named to the All-Ohio team for Division IX along with First Team for the Shelby County Athletic League (SCAL) in 2021, and I believe she has a bright future ahead of her at Edison State.”

“We’ve also added some outstanding defensive players with Ava Winner (Second Team All-SCAL) and Heidi Anderson. Our incoming freshman setter Taylor Lessing was named Second Team All-SCAL and will play a large part in running our offense. We’ve also added a bit of height to our team with Savannah Will coming in at 6’2, Alayna Trucksis at 6’3 and Grace Slade at 6’. They all have great blocking skills. We have one incoming transfer student, Molly Vance from Ohio Christian University; she’s a solid player with an outstanding work ethic and attitude.”

The team played their first game on Thursday, Aug. 18, traveling to take on Clark State College in a conference match up and winning the game 3-1. The Lady Chargers will play their next home game on Monday, Sept. 12, against Owens Community College.

Joining Brandewie are Tasha Potts and Sarah Pothast as assistant coaches.

Edison State’s volleyball team competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Visit athletics.edisonohio.edu for the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters.

2022 Volleyball Roster:

Emily Aiello SO Setter Perrysburg

Heidi Anderson FR Defensive Specialist West Carrollton

Olivia Bradshaw FR Defensive Specialist/Outside Christian Academy

Sarah Clark FR Outside Hitter Jackson Center

Taylor Lessing FR Setter Fairlawn

Catryn Mohler SO Outside Hitter Houston

Lydia Sanchez SO Setter/Outside Hitter Racine Lutheran

Mackenzie Singer FR Setter Ansonia

Graceanne Slade FR Middle Hitter Hardin-Houston

Brianna Slusher SO Middle Hitter Troy

Alayna Trucksis FR Middle Hitter Tippecanoe

Molly Vance FR Outside Hitter Benjamin Logan

Savannah Will FR Right Side Front Fairlawn

Ava Winner SO Back Row Jackson Center