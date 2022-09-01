Activities planned throughout day at Illumination

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE – The 2022 Illumination Festival, featuring Big Daddy Weave, Mac Powell (formerly of Third Day) and special guests Riley Clemmons and Attaboy, will be held Sept. 17 at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Although the evening concert is a huge part of the event, the Illumination Festival offers a lot of food, fun and entertainment throughout the day. The event kicks off at noon on the midway. Activities for all ages scheduled for this year include inflatables, rock climbing, laser tag, and games. New for this year is Mobile Virtual Reality.

The big trailer that was at the Great Darke County Fair will be back on the fairgrounds to thrill festival attendees. They offer over 100 virtual reality rides. According to their website, you can be bludgeoned by zombies around every corner while looking down at your hacked up and oozing legs with 180-degree vision of horror, or to a trip to Jurassic Park and drive among the dinosaurs. You can also explore the far reaches of space or enjoy a roller coaster ride.

Visitors can also enjoy the Illumination Festival Food Truck Rally with eight great food vendors, including Badgers BBQ, Mike’s Family Concession, Martins Concessions, Bowman’s Concessions, Heavenly Soft Pretzels, Crème De La Crème Cakery, MBJ Concession, and The Kings Nuts & Tea. There will be other vendors and displays from His Truth Ministries, LifeWise Academy and Gideon International.

The annual Illumination Festival Coffee House will kick off at 1 p.m. Three incredible regional bands will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon. Live Past Life will take the stage at 1 p.m. with He Know Our Name at 2 p.m. and B List Boys at 3 p.m.

You do not need to attend the evening concert to enjoy the festivities throughout the day. However, tickets are still available for the concert in front of the Grandstand. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and gates open at 4 p.m. Get your tickets before the day of the show and save money. Churches, groups and youth pastors can also save money on general admission tickets. Get $5 off of each ticket and get one free when you purchase 10 or more. Tickets are only available through itickets.com.

Illumination is a Christian music festival that brings the best Christian music and activities to the area. Their mission is to bring churched and/or un-churched people to a place where they can enjoy themselves in a Christian atmosphere while beginning or furthering their relationship with Christ.

As in past years, the Illumination Festival will help kick off the Fish Choice Food Pantry’s food drive. Bring your canned goods and non-perishables with you to the fairgrounds and drop them off in the bucket at the gate. This will be your chance to help someone in need.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]