Greenville soccer loses close matches to Fairborn

GREENVILLE — It was a full day of soccer at Harmon Field on Aug. 31. Greenville High School boys and girls teams hosted Fairborn for a double-header.

The boys were the first ones up. They lost to Fairborn 3-1. The Green Wave was down 2-0 at half.

Early in the second half, Haiden Livingston scored on a free kick to give Greenville their only goal of the game.

Overall, the team played physical and had their chances of getting more on the scoreboard. Two of Fairborn’s goals came from just outside of the box. They were able to hit the corners of the goal, places where it was hard for goalie Avery Ernst to make a play.

Fairborn’s first goal was called good by the referees as Greenville tried to clear the ball away from their defensive zone. It hit off the top crossbar and was called a goal.

The Greenville girls’ soccer team followed after the boys. They lost to Fairborn 5-1 after being down 2-1 at half.

Fairborn scored the first two goals of the game. Minutes after Fairborn’s second goal at the seven minute mark, Jayda Lyons scored off a corner kick.

The Lady Wave couldn’t get as many offensive chances in the second half as they did in the first half. In the last 15 minutes of the game, Fairborn scored three goals to close it out.

Things started to get heated too in those last few minutes. Some players started to get after each other, the physical play got to them. Head coach Dave Ernst said he was proud of his team for staying focused during those heated moments.

“Hard fought game. Proud of my girls, they kept their cool. Sometimes when physical games get out of hand, that’s a shame because it’s a beautiful sport. It’s meant to be played with contact, but not aggressive contact,” Ernst said.

The referees only stepped in once to calm things down. The players cooled down and finished out the game.

Ernst said the team is still growing and they are starting to practice at full capacity after losing some players from time to time to the Darke County Fair.

Both teams will take on Eaton High School on Sept. 3. The boys team will host Eaton at Harmon Field starting at noon while the girls team will travel to Eaton.

