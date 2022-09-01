Wayne HealthCare sponsors Sunshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Wayne HealthCare as a generous sponsor of the event.

“Wayne HealthCare is actively engaged in health education and promotion of wellness programs and events, while supporting health-centered initiatives like the Sunshine 5K,” said Terri Flood, vice president of business development at Wayne HealthCare.

To register for the Sunshine 5K, go to www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Early entry fee is $18 (age 15 and over) and $15 (age 14 and under) until Sept. 8. Fee includes long-sleeve tech shirt, goody bag, homemade cookies, fruit, drinks, childcare, age-group awards, and many quality door prizes. After Sept. 8, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under may register for $5 without t-shirt. Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am.

Runners and walkers will enjoy a scenic paved course that winds through Greenville Park and crosses the iconic swinging bridge.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, and Bridges 2 College. Organizations receive $15 for each person registered under their group’s name.

The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]