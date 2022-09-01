Edison State enrollment continues to rise

PIQUA — On Aug. 29, faculty at Edison State Community College started the new academic year with full rosters in both in-person and online classes, with the college experiencing enrollment growth for the sixth year in a row. Edison State’s enrollment on the first day of the fall 2022 semester was 10 percent higher than on the first day of classes in the fall of 2021.

The increase in enrollment has been driven by several significant factors. Edison State continually fosters growth in College Credit Plus (CCP) enrollment throughout its service area. The college’s commitment to adjusting services and course schedules to meet the needs of students led to an increase in student retention in all demographics.

In November 2021, Edison State rolled out its 25&UP Finish Fast Tuition Waiver to adults ages 25 and over. The 100 percent tuition waiver assists those seeking career advancement or furthering their education by getting them on an accelerated path to earning a credential in as little as one semester. This offering led to a four percent enrollment increase of students ages 25 or older at Edison State for the first time in five years.

“The perspective at Edison State is that every high school, career-tech school, university, employer, or family is a potential and powerful partner in efforts to provide access to a college education,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

“Every semester, we review and reconfigure our timing, transfer, tuition, and testing approaches in light of student feedback and the circumstances of our partners. We tackle the work as a team, and the student response keeps us energized and inspired for the next challenge.”