Another record broken for Greenville volleyball

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Another match, another record broken for the Greenville High School volleyball team. On Aug. 30, the Lady Wave defeated Stebbins High School 3-2 on their home court.

Greenville was led by a match record 10 service aces by freshman Kindyl Peltz. The previous record was at nine, set by Susie Blocker last year against Newton.

Brooke Schmidt also tied the record for kills in a match, a record she already broke this year, with 22 kills. Lilly Camacho had 16 kills in the match and Skylar Bryson had 12.

Shyanne Gibboney had 39 digs in the game to help with the Greenville defense.

