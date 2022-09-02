Lady Wave golf takes care of Xenia

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

XENIA — The Greenville High School girls’ golf team got the road win over Xenia High School, 214-240, at WGC Golf Course on Sept. 1.

Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 42. Lexi Slade had a 48. Sofia Chrisman and Callee Moore had a 61 and 63 respectively.

Also playing was Vera Cox with a 66. Taylor Trissell had a 70 and Leah Curtis had a 71.

For Xenia, Sami Klinc led with a 52. Gracee Cassidy had a 55. To round out the team scoring, Katey Pulfer had a 64 and Rebecca Hutchins had a 69.

Greenville is now 5-2 on the season with a 4-1 conference record. They will next play at Turtle Creek against Butler on Sept. 6.

