Here are the scores from the local volleyball games on Sept. 1:

Tippecanoe defeated Greenville (3-0): 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Preble Shawnee defeated Arcanum (3-1): 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Dixie defeated Ansonia (3-0): 25-12, 25-22, 25-16

National Trail defeated Bradford (3-0): 25-11, 25-18, 25-8

New Bremen defeated Versailles (3-1): 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-19