Here are the scores from WOAC golf on Sept. 1:

Boys Golf:

National Trail (5-1) defeated Ansonia (4-4) 172-185

Tri-Village (5-2) defeated Bradford (1-2) 167-179

Tri-Village leading golfer: Kasen Hale – 39

Bradford leading golfer: Treyl Manuel – 40

Newton (7-0) defeated Mississinawa Valley (1-5) 162-174

Mississinawa Valley leading golfer: Aron Hunt – 40

Girls Golf:

National Trial defeated Ansonia 228-254