Franklin Monroe boys’ golf tops Preble Shawnee for first win of season

ARCANUM — Franklin Monroe boys’ golf team get their first win of the season against Preble Shawnee on Sept. 1 at Beechwood Golf Course. The Jets defeated Preble Shawnee 190-207.

Brayden Cable led the team with a 42. Just behind him was Brandt Filbrun with a 43. Chase Stebbins shot a 50 and Leo Kinnison shot a 55.

Also competing was Matthew Hurley, who shot a 58, and Hudson Fausnot, who shot a 64.

Franklin Monroe boys’ golf is now 1-3 on the season. The Jets will return to Beechwood on Sept. 6 in a quad match with Bradford, Arcanum and Tri-Village.

