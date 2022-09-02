Municipal band hosts Grand Finale

GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Greenville Municipal Concert Band (GMCB) will present a Grand Finale concert in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert will be at the Marling Band Shell at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Their singing stars will shine this week as they present Music from Wicked featuring Kari Lemon-Thompson and Chelsea Whirledge singing the great aria duet For Good. John Whirledge will also be on hand to sing God Bless the USA. All three singers will lend a hand on God Bless America.

The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will perform a Pops type show with music from jazz to rock featuring our usual marches and a overture type piece of music. We will visit Broadway Lights, A Symphony of Sitcoms and explore music from Beauty and the Beast. On hand with the GMCB will be guest conductor/arranger Tad Stewart who arranged the piece for Lemon-Thompson and Whirledge. Stewart is a resident of Eaton where he was the band director there for over 13 years. A graduate of Miami University and Wright State University, Stewart keeps busy arranging for local groups and is the director of the Eaton Area Community Band and the Ohio Valley British Brass Band. GMCB is pleased to have him.

Plan to join them for this outstanding evening of pops in the park featuring the music of Stewart and the Greenville Municipal Concert Band. Plenty of seating is available or you can bring your own chair or blanket to enjoy the show.