Gehle joins EverHeart Hospice

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team.

Personal experience with hospice care inspired Gehle to join the team at EverHeart Hospice. She has worked with hospice team members in her nursing career and has had family cared for by hospice.

“I want to be there and help individuals and their families during their difficult journey,” shared Gehle.

In her spare time, Gehle enjoys riding horses. She has horses and dogs as pets of her own.