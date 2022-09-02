Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Aug. 22

VANDALISM: At 10:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby in reference to a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. The female complainant advised on Aug. 20, she had parked near the corner of Sherman Street and Sweitzer Street before going home around 11 p.m. On Aug. 21, She was flagged down by another driver and advised she had something hanging from the back of her vehicle. Her antenna was hanging, as it had been torn off the top of her vehicle and placed under her rear windshield wiper. A hole on the top of her vehicle where the antenna had once been was observed. There are no suspects at this time.

Aug. 23

THEFT: At 6:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Anderson Avenue in reference to a report of a theft of a bicycle. The owner and complainant advised that she had purchased a 20 inch girls BMX style bicycle with a black seat that had been stolen from her backyard. She advised the last time she had seen the bike was around 4 p.m. on Aug. 23. There are no leads or suspects in this case and should be considered closed.

DISORDERLY: At 7:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area on Plum and Laurel Street in reference to a physical fight that was occurring. Two male subjects were engaged in a physical altercation in the yard and one was identified as Joseph Hakes. It was advised that the male victim was walking his three dogs in the area when Hakes came out of his house and began to yell, asking the male if he had found God yet. Hakes began to follow and walk behind the male while making comments in reference to him needing to find God and that he was going to go to hell for not finding God before the male arrived at his residence. He put the dogs in the house and advised Hakes he needed to leave. Hakes refused to leave, and the male ushered him back to his residence. Upon arrival, Hakes became aggressive and bumped his chest into the male’s chest while acting as if he were going to hit the male by swinging his closed fist at him but stopping just before he would have made contact with the male. The male told Hakes to calm down and go inside when Hakes punched him in the left shoulder. In an attempt to keep Hakes from hitting him, he grabbed Hakes and took him to the ground and held him there until police arrived. Witnesses testified to the male’s story, and Hakes admitted to hitting Matthew and provoking him. It was advised Hakes failed to understand, after it was explained to him several times, that he was not allowed to provoke a person into a fight. He was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. Officers are familiar with Hakes as they have responded several times to his neighborhood regarding him fighting or being disorderly.

Aug. 25

WANTED PERSON: At 2:53 a.m. officers on patrol observed a male subject who was recognized to have an active warrant standing in the parking lot in the 200 block of Wagner Avenue. Donovan York had an active warrant for failing to appear on a criminal trespass offense with a bond of $275. York was detained and searched. Two syringes and a glass pipe with burnt residue were found in his backpack that was on him. He was transported to the jail and released to staff.

Aug. 26

DISORDERLY:At 1:48 a.m. officers on patrol noticed a male subject laying on the ground in the middle of the alley in the 100 block of East Third Street. Officers exited the cruiser to check the welfare of the male subject, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and urine could be smelt coming from the male subject. The male subject became responsive when officers shined the flashlight in the subject’s face and was later identified as Christopher Winn. Winn’s speech was slurred, and he was unable to stand on his own. Five 24 oz Icehouse beer cans were observed near to where Winn had been laying. Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and transported Winn to the hospital for treatment. Winn was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

Aug. 27

DISORDERLY: At 9:27 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. The male victim stated he and another individual were getting ready to go to bed when he heard banging and yelling coming from outside. The male victim stated he looked out the window and saw Dartavian Thomas banging on the hood of the other individual’s car, calling the victim names and demanding he come out to fight. The police were called, and it is known that the victim and Thomas have been involved in fights in the past, and the victim stated he believed Thomas was trying to provoke him to fight again. Thomas was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct. This charge is enhanced due to the offense taking place within 1000 feet of a school.

Aug. 28

CPO VIOLATION: AT 9:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wayne Ave. in reference to a suspicious person in the garage of the residence. Contact was made with a female who was a prior resident at the address before her brother, the owner of the property, passed away. With the female in the garage of the house, officers also made contact with David Byrant. It was discovered that the female had an active Civil Protection Order against Bryant. He was then informed of the CPO violation, arrested, and transported to the jail. He was released to staff with a $1,025 bond.

