Arcanum Lions thank sponsors

VERSAILLES — The Arcanum Lions Club thanks all the golfers, tee sponsors and major sponsors. for making this year’s Arcanum Lions Lonnie Norris memorial golf scramble at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club another memorable and successful event.

Congratulations is also extended to Brad Rench on the hole-in-one he made on hole #9.

This year’s major sponsors include: Abbottsville Monuments, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Campbell Consulting, Connie Wells, Dr. Stephen Stentzel DDS, Edward Jones Bill Wolke, Flaig Lumber, Jafe Decorating, Greenville Lowes, McMillers Carry Out, Park National Bank, Scoop Curtis, SRL Insurance Agency, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, and Troutwine Auto Sales.