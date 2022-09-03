Neave Twp. meetings

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular open meetings will be on Monday, Sept. 12 and Oct. 24. These public meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Neave Township building, 3880 St. Rt. 121, Greenville. The public is always welcome to any of the Neave Township meetings. Neave Township Trustees will have only one meeting in September and October.

MVHS Class of ‘72 reunion

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will be held at Woodcrest Lanes Bowling Alley in Union City, Ohio beginning at 6 p.m.

Please reply to JoAnn (Broerman) Hawkey at 937-623-3979 or (Brooks) Potterf at 937-454-0859 for attendance of the reunion.

Arcanum meetings

The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Safety Committee – Wednesday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m.

Service & Leisure – Thursday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m., meeting will be held at 102 W South Street, Arcanum.