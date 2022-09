Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners

Below are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics:

Week of Aug. 15, 2022:

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Kelton Evans

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Logan Inman

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Michael Fox

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Lizzie Shaffer

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Nevaeh Willis

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Isabel Badell

GIRLS SOCCER – McKenzie Pressnall

BOYS SOCCER – Juan Gutierrez

GIRLS TENNIS – Josie Camacho

GIRLS GOLF – Sofia Chrisman

BOYS GOLF – Will Gettinger

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Noah Stevens

VARSITY FOOTBALL – AJ Shaffer

RESERVE FOOTBALL – Romeo Velasquez

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Wyatt Warner

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Emma Erisman