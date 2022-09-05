By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges.

Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.

In case number 22CR00111, he faced a two count indictment: count one of possession of methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. In the last case, case number 22CR00145, Hawes faced a three count indictment: count one of theft, a felony of the fifth degree, count two of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fifth degree, and count three of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree.

If found guilty, Hawes faces one year incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge for the first two cases for a total of four years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. In the last case, the court merged all three counts into one act, as they all were similar in charge. Being combined into one penalty would hold a year incarceration and a $2,500 fine for a combined total for all cases of five years incarceration and a $12,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Defense attorney David Rohrer said he sees a desire to stay sober within Hawes and believes intervention is warranted.

“I’ve seen a desire in him to continue to stay clean and sober,” Rohrer said. “This is a chance for him to do that through the intervention in lieu of conviction program.”

Judge Hein held Hawes’s guilty plea, meaning he is not found guilty, and granted him access to the ILC program. Hawes was placed on up to 60 months of supervision and has to pay a $1,105.06 restitution. If Hawes fails to comply with the terms and conditions placed before him regarding the program, his guilty plea will be accepted by court and he could face all the charges previously stated.

Rocky L. Yoder, 43, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and county two of sale of counterfeit controlled substances, a felony of the fifth degree.

State Attorney James Bennett said an offer was filed, so a possible plea deal may be in the works. However, neither Yoder nor the court will have to accept the offer when it is brought into the light. Yoder’s trial date is set for Oct. 18-19.

Eric P. Hurston, 37, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to a three count indictment: one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, count two of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree, and county three of having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Both count one and two have a firearm specification which carries a mandatory three year prison term on each specification. Hurston faces eight years incarceration and a $15,000 fine on both counts one and two, and up to three years on count three. Therefore, the total would be up to 19 years with a mandatory six years, plus up to four more years in prison conduct.

Judge Hein set bond at $30,000 and appointed Alex Pendl to the case. Hurston’s next court appearance will be on Sept. 23.

