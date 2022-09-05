Welcome to new Arcanum school staff

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Please welcome new staff members to our Trojan Family at Arcanum Schools! New for this school year are: Megan McFaddin – MS/HS Choir; Manda Holliday – Preschool Aide; Cassie Bixler – 3rd Grade Teacher; Kami McEldowney – 4th Grade Teacher; Mandy Flatter – MS Special Education Aide; Kevin Brackman – 6th Grade Teacher; Bryce Hopwood – Band Director; Matt Macy – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator/MS Athletic Director; and Chris Michael – Bus Driver/Maintenance.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is on the hunt for a pin or patch that was awarded to employees in July 1944 during the Army-Navy “E” Award ceremony for excellence of performance. The Dayton Racquet Company had converted the plant to 100 percent war-time work during this period of time. AWTHS would like to show that employee award during their September 8th program at which time the history of the Dayton Racquet Company will be featured. Please contact Barb Deis at 937-662-0119 if you have an “E” award, or any other items, to show that evening. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

AWTHS has another date to remember: Please plan to bring an heirloom with you on Saturday, September 17th when Hannah Wiest will be available to make suggestions, answer your questions, and provide resources on the best storage practices and materials to use. Hannah will also be presenting a program at 2 p.m. on this subject. Stop in anytime with you treasured item between 1–5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Make plans to attend this year’s Harvest Extravaganza! This year there will be over 75 local vendors. The Extravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5207 Weavers Ft. Jefferson Rd. Greenville. Along with shopping, come enjoy tasty treats from local food trucks and vendors, live Bluegrass music with Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and The Bluegrass Ramblers from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. This innovative market provides rustic gifts, furniture, and home décor all in one vibrant place. Vendors have a lot of vintage styles found at the market ranging from farmhouse to industrial and from mid-century to primitive. Handmade goods include jewelry, imaginative home décor, spa-style bath goodies, candles, mums, pumpkins and all things fall and Christmas. Each booth is set up like a miniature shop with a distinct and creative style. There will be a variety of food, including sandwiches, charcuterie boards, wood fired pizza and breadsticks, fried chicken, sweet treats, kettle corn, and baked goods, will be available at the market, along with lots of other treats. All parking donations go to Pleasant Hill Church of God. Come out to the country and enjoy an afternoon of shopping and support your local community. The event is hosted by the Mason Jar Candle Company.

All are welcome to a Community Dinner at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 101 E. South Street, Arcanum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. Carry-out will be available. Donations will be accepted but not expected. Questions? Call the church office at 937-692-8934.

A Community Blood Drive will be held at Franklin Monroe High School on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum; and that afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Gordon United Methodist Church, 311 East Street, Gordon. Register to donate through Oct. 1 with Community Blood Center and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate August 29 through October 1 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will also be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State versus Michigan November 26 in Columbus. There is currently a shortage of Type O blood. Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.

“Autumn is the mellower season, and what we lose in flowers we more than gain in fruits.”

~ Samuel Butler

“September is dressing herself in showy dahlias and splendid marigolds and starry zinnias.”

~Oliver Wendell Holmes