Chicken dinners benefit United Way

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night … what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner?

The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, Oct. 5 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, Applesauce, Potato Chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $8.00 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s located at 118 E Main Street between 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 5. Simply drive thru and dinner is ready.

Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.