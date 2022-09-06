Versailles MusicFest is Sept. 10

VERSAILLES — Versailles MusicFest welcomes all ages from all communities. Admission is free.

The festival is from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Carry-in coolers are not permitted.

This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of the profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, sports, arts and clubs.

Featured entertainment includes 8-Ball, Nightfall, DeMange Brothers, Ohio Mystery Band, Kim Kelly Orchestra, Community Band, VHS Band, VHS Amplified Show Choir and more. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the day.