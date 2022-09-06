Hayner announces film series schedule

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

This season’s series includes (showtime is 7 p.m.:

Clue (1985), Friday, Oct. 7

The Hunt For Red October (1990), Friday, Nov. 4

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), Friday, Jan. 6

Groundhog Day (1993), Friday, Feb. 3

Somewhere in Time (1980), Friday, March 3

Pillow Talk (1959), Friday, April 14

Parents are encouraged to check each film’s rating; some movies may not be appropriate for children under 18. For more information about each film, see troyhayner.org.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m, Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit our website at troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.