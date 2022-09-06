Registration for Bradford Little Miss & Master

BRADFORD —On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its 16th annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin pageant. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the North end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade.

This event is generously sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency, your community’s residential and business insurance provider since the 1860’s.

All contestants must be between 2-5 years of age as of Oct. 1, 2022 and must be able to walk onto the stage by him/herself. The theme for this year’s pageant is Holidays on Parade; dress as something that represents your favorite holiday. Whether it is Easter, Independence Day or Christmas your costume should bring the holiday to life. They can’t wait to see your costume in action as you walk the stage at this year’s 93rd Bradford Pumpkin Show.

For more information, including registration forms, please visit bradfordpumpkinshow.com.