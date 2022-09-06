Ansonia boys’ golf match features a personal best in loss

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Ansonia High School boys’ golf (4-4) lost in a close match to National Trail (5-1), 185-172.

Playing at White Springs Golf Club, Garrett Brown shot a career best 45 to lead the team. Devin McKenna shot a 46. To round out the team scoring, Owen Locke and Maverick Sanders both shot a 47. For the rest of the team, Will Kammer and Byron Young shot a 57 while Luken Longenecker shot a 68.

For National Trail, Justin Turner led them with a 39. Nick Brubaker and Kellen Laird shot a 42 and 44 respectively. Zachary Rutan rounded out the scoring with a 47.

The team will look to bounce back at Echo Hills Golf Course when they take on Newton High School on Sept. 6.

