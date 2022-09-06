Letter to the Editor

Supporting Rodriguez

I am writing in support of Sophia Rodriguez, the Democratic candidate for Ohio State Representative for the 84th district. Ms Rodriguez is an educator and small business owner from Celina, Ohio. I worked with Sophia for 5 years at Mississinawa Valley Schools where she taught Spanish, and I was the school media specialist. Sophia is a dedicated teacher who has great passion for her profession and her students. She currently teaches at Coldwater High School. She has served on her local schools’ education organizations as well as on the Ohio Teachers Association and the National Teachers Association. She has collaborated with teachers and legislators and held office in all these organizations. She knows the needs of rural schools and has always been able to work cooperatively with legislators from both parties to achieve the best outcomes for the school districts and the students they serve.

Ms. Rodriguez is also a small businesswoman in the Celina area. She knows the value of family and works to serve her customers a quality product with a strong emphasis on service and delivery. Sophia is active in her community and is enthusiastic about working with all people to improve communities, create safe neighborhoods, improve working and living conditions and assure that tax dollars are collected and spent fairly to the most positive outcomes.

I consider Sophia a valued friend and wholeheartedly support her. I feel extremely confident she will be a strong, fair, and caring legislator. She will work across the aisle to make Ohio a great place to live, work and get a quality education. Please consider casting your vote to elect Sophia Rodriguez to represent the 84th district in the Ohio House of Representatives. You can learn more about Sophia at her website electsophia.com

Susan Coppess,

Retired Educator

Ansonia