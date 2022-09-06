Two plead guilty in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Two persons entered plea deals in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Carolyn S. Bush, 51, of Arcanum, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of attempted domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree. Bush faced up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Upon speaking with the Judge, Bush expressed what she learned from her day in jail following the initial charge.

“I learned to speak my mind before I let things build up. I have to speak up and not be so quiet and passive,” Bush said. “I also spent those 12 hours wondering if I was the person I thought I was.”

Judge Hein sentenced her to up to 60 months of community supervision and 100 hours of community service. He stressed to Bush how there are those who believe she should have a prison sentence because she now has a felony charge, and it is up to her to prove that isn’t always the case.

He continues to express that community supervision “is about people analyzing where they are, considering their potential, if they are reaching their potential, and how that works within the community.”

Using the analogy about beating a dog to train it to be a better behaved dog, Judge Hein explains how over-punishing someone is only going to make matters worse in the end. He explains how you have to train animals to do better, and it is no different when involving a human. Community supervision allows for better trained behavior to take place, as it provides the resources necessary for one to become a better person.

“There is a certain segment of the public that thinks because you are here with a felony that I am not doing my job without sending you to prison,” Judge Hein said. “You have a chance to prove to people that it would be folly to send you to prison.”

He says the reality is the lawyers know the legislature passed a law that says “judges should not send these type of cases to prison,” so if someone doesn’t like the law they should talk to their legislature.

If Bush fails to complete the regulations and requirements of supervision, she could go to prison for up to 12 months.

Adam D. Sturgill, 35, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of attempting to trespass in a habitation when someone is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fifth degree. Sturgill is currently in a 12-step program getting treatment, and he faced a maximum of 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which were not mandatory.

Judge Hein sentenced him to up to 60 months of supervision, 30 days with 30 days credit, and 50 hours of community supervision. Failure to complete all the requirements could result in up to 12 months incarceration plus the 30 days of jail time credit.

