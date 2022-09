Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners

Below are the Maid-Rite sportsmanship winners from Greenville athletics:

Week of Aug. 22, 2022:

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Makayla Weaver

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Cullen Schmidt

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Gage Denham

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Leah Force

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Caitlyn Warner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Shyanne Gibboney

GIRLS SOCCER – Morgan Hanes

BOYS SOCCER – Asher Garber

GIRLS TENNIS – Maddie Lance

GIRLS GOLF – Vera Cox

BOYS GOLF – Cooper Hunt

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Ellasyn Bruner

VARSITY FOOTBALL – Ryan Staver

RESERVE FOOTBALL – TJ Barr

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Jack Royer

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Keely Labig