Half of Darke County competes at Covington cross country meet

COVINGTON — Four Darke County cross country teams competed in the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational on Sept. 3.

For the high school boys, Arcanum placed fifth as a team. Franklin Monroe finished eighth. Bradford and Tri-Village placed 11th and 12th respectively.

Owen Canan of Bradford finished the highest amongst the teams at fourth with a time of 18:06.3. Arcanum’s highest placed runner was Ashton Paul. He finished 19th with a time of 18:55.6. Ten Trojans finished in the top 50. For the Jets, Parker Patrick finished 22nd with a time of 19:00.1. Cason Yount finished close to Patrick at 26th with a time of 19:21.5. Tri-Village had Brennen Fellers finish as their top runner at 67th. Fellers ran for a time of 21:16.5.

For the high school girls, Arcanum finished fourth. Close behind was Franklin Monroe, who finished sixth.

The Lady Trojans had two runners finish in the top five. Brooklyn Miras finished second with a time of 20:34. Arianne Garrison finished fourth with a time of 21:26.1. Hallie Aslinger finished as the highest placing Jet at 19th with a time of 24:18.4. Zoe Brookey was close behind, finishing at 22nd with a time of 24:38.5. Bradford’s Megan Wood finished 31st with a time of 25:33.

Here are the best finishing runners from the boys junior high teams:

Franklin Monroe – Vail Cox 12th 12:22.6

Arcanum – Dash Thacker third 11:42.5

Tri-Village – Nolan Blackford 33rd 13:34.4

Bradford – Brenden Hansen 49th 14:22.4

Here are the best finishing runners from the girls junior high teams:

Franklin Monroe (finished first as a team) – Sydney Baker seventh 14:01.4

Bradford – Savannah Beachler 11th 14:15.9

Arcanum – Ella Warren 13th 14:17.5

Tri-Village – Addison Pipenger 19th 14:41.8

