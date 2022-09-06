Greenville hosts cross country Treaty City Invitational

Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Treaty City Invitational cross country meet was held at Memorial Hill on Sept. 3. The meet had the runners run through the park and even cross the bridge.

The event started with the middle school boys taking on the middle school course. Versailles junior high finished second as a team for the boys. Greenville junior high boys finished fourth as a team.

Ansonia junior high runner Bennett Lehman finished third individually with a time of 11:34. It was another junior high cross country school record for Ansonia. Lehman broke the junior high record on Aug. 30 at the Arrow Invitational. Versailles runner Ben Pitsenbarger finished sixth with a time of 11:45.7. The Tigers had seven runners finish in the top 50. Greenville runner Hayden Burns finished 18th with a time of 12:22.9.

The middle school girls followed after the boys. Versailles took first as a team.

Versailles runner Corynn Goubeaux finished second with a time of 12:46.5. Four Lady Tiger runners finished in the top 15. Ansonia runner London Reichert finished 14th with a time of 14:10.7. Greenville runner Clair Rammel finished 18th with a time of 14:17.5. Mississinawa Valley runner Tenlee Woodbury finished 63rd with a time of 15:59.8.

The high school runners followed up after the girls middle school. Versailles finished second as a team. Greenville finished at 10 in the team standings. Mississinawa Valley finished 15th.

Versailles runners Meredith Barga and Keira Rahm finished third and fourth respectively in the event. Barga ran a 20:17.7 while Rahm ran a 20.26.9. Taylee Woodbury finished seventh for Mississinawa Valley with a 20:53.8. Greenville’s Tessa Fine finished eighth with a time of 21:01.5. Ansonia had Olivia Creager as their highest finisher at 76th. Creager ran for a time of 24:05.9, a new personal record for her.

The high school boys finished out the event. Versailles finished third as a team. Greenville finished seventh and Ansonia finished 16th.

Ansonia’s Matthew Lee finished ninth with a time of 17:36.9. That time is a new high school boys school record. Lee broke the record last season, and did it again this season. Green Wave runner Trey Rammel finished 12th with a time of 18:02.2. Dylan Riffell was the highest finishing Versailles runner at 24th with a time of 18:39.9. Versailles had seven runners finish in the top 50. The lone Blackhawk to run was Daniel Hartzell. Hartzell finished 114th with a time of 20:55.8.

Versailles ended the invitational as the highest finishing team in each event among the Darke County teams. For Ansonia, they had two new school records and 11 new personal records broken at the invitational.

