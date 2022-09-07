President & CEO of GNB Banking Centers, Kent A. James, is pleased to announce the purchase of real estate located at 16 Marker Road in Versailles. Formerly known as Gus’s Café, this property will soon be home to GNB Versailles Banking Center. This will be GNB’s 12th location, adding to their current list of Banking Centers in Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Gettysburg, Greenville, and Troy, and Losantville, Ind. James stated that he looks forward to a successful venture as GNB makes their physical entry into Versailles to better serve and expand their client base.