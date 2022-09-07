Local Briefs

BOE meeting

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m., for the September regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Meetings at FM

ARCANUM — The Franklin Monroe Local School District’s Record Commission will meet before the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m., in the conference room at 8639 Oakes Road. The meeting is to review the Schedule of Records Retention (Form RC-2) and to review certain items for disposal. Following the Records Commission meeting, the Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold a Board of Education meeting in the Board of Education conference room. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

Genealogical picnic

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Genealogical Society, Inc. Is holding its annual picnic on Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m., in the Greenville City Park. This will be at the same shelter that has been used in the past, Shelter #5. Bring food to share and your tableware and come to have a good time. This is open to anyone who would like to come.

Fish Fry at American Legion Post 140

GREENVILLE — There will be a Fish Fry on Friday, Sept. 16 starting at 5 p.m. The fish fry will be hosted at the American Legion Post 140 on Ohio Street in Greenville. Question can be directed to Fred Dean at 937-417-7414.